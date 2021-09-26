Free Water and Electricity: Malema Promises to Use Wealth Tax to Help the Poor

EFF leader Julius Malema has promised that all those currently receiving social support grants will get free water and electricity

He also promised the provide land and 24-hour clinics in EFF municipalities

If the EFF win Johannesburg, Malema promised to build RDP houses in Sandton to bring the poor to the towns

Julus Malema delivered a fiery speech during the launch of the EFF's election manifesto.

One of the most striking promises he made was that people who are registered for SASSA payments will receive free water and electricity.

This along with a swathe of other measures will be subsidised through a wealth tax if the EFF win the local elections.

"In every EFF municipality, households that depend on social grants will qualify for free basic services without having to register on the indigent database. EFF will continue to fight for the increase of social grants."

Malema also promised to build shelters for street children and provide them with free education to give them a better future.

"EFF councillors in Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipal Council tabled a motion for clinics to open 24 hrs and 7days a week. The municipal council adopted the motion. As a result, half the clinics operate 24 hours and seven a week, with ambulances stationed at each clinic."

Malema promised that all EFF municipalities will have a clear planning programme. He promised to give land to people close to towns and he also promised an RDP housing programme in Sandton.

"Every EFF municipality will formalise all informal settlements under its jurisdiction and ensure that these areas are provided with services and properly zoned to ensure that houses can be built in these areas in short to medium term."

Malema continued and promised to create a land and agricultural development directorate.

Every EFF municipality will have a land & agricultural development directorate to prioritise availing land to needy citizens and providing all the necessary support for agricultural development.

Malema promised to end temporary work contracts and move people onto permanent contracts and increase the minimum wage of those working in the fishing sector.

