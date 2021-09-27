Makhadzi recently received a gold plaque for her Kokovha album and took to social media to celebrate the achievement

The media personality claimed that she was the first South African female artist to attain this accolade

However, the comment was met with scepticism from social media users who shared names of several other artists who managed to reach the same goal

Makhadzi’s career is soaring and she recently received a plaque for her Kokovha album going gold.

Taking to social media to celebrate the accomplishment, Makhadzi posted:

“Kokovha album reached gold, I am proud to say I am the first female artist to reach gold in album, not a single song. Thanks for your love.”

Many of her fans congratulated her for the incredible achievement, however many others called her for the caption. Many questioned her statement about being the first Mzansi female artist to get a gold plaque for an album.

Check out some of the reactions:

@maropengbaball0 said:

“Congratulations but you're not the first. We've had bo Lebo Sekgobela and bo Zahara so... do not lie on a public platform.”

@smothibedi said:

“What were the Brenda Fassies and Yvonne Chakachakas doing all this time?”

@connielangalanga said:

“Makhadzi I beg do your research first, we’re going through the most defending you here work with us please.”

@siyonela said:

“Zahara is your legend. Her album went gold within 19 hours. Country girl. 3X platinum within a month.”

@israelmokaungwe said:

“Congratulations but I thought Lebo Sekgobela reached platinum with her restored album few years ago.”

@melo_malebo said:

“We love you but don't lie.”

Makhadzi builds four stunning homes, including one for herself

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi has a lot to celebrate after announcing that she is now a proud homeowner times four. The musician shared a photo inside her gorgeous house and Mzansi could not be happier.

At just 25, Makhadzi can proudly say that she’s achieved a lot. The hitmaker revealed that she has built homes for her family members as well.

She said:

“The first time I entered to my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of myself. I built my grandmother a house, just because my mom and father separated I decided to not choose but to built them two different houses. Now I bought MY OWN HOUSE!”

The ecstatic Khadzi continued:

“Hey listen! I am 25 years and I managed to build four houses, congratulations to myself.”

She went on to say that it has always been her dream to provide for her parents.

