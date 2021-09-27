Major League DJz, in trouble with SARS, Amapiano stars, reportedly owe, R9m

Major League DJz are reportedly in trouble with SARS as they reportedly owe the taxman R9 million

The Amapiano stars have been making money in Mzansi and overseas but their company allegedly failed to pay company income and value added tax

The artists have been performing at major events at the UK and the US for the past few months, making huge amounts of cash

The Major League DJz group is in trouble with the taxman. The Amapiano DJs apparently owe SARS just under R9 million. Latest reports suggest that Bandile and Banele Mbere have not been paying their taxes.

The two reality TV stars have been making money by dropping dope yanos bangers and music videos. They have also been touring across the world. They've been throwing parties at packed UK and US events.

While bagging all the money from their epic gigs and songs, the duo allegedly forgot to pay the Mzansi taxman. ZAlebs reports that Major League DJz owe SARS R9 million. The publication reports that Major League DJz owe unpaid company income and VAT with interest.

Major League DJz honour late Amapiano star Mpura in London

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Major League DJz honoured Mpura when they performed live in London on Friday, 13 August. The yanos DJs were due to perform alongside the late artist during their Balcony Mix Africa tour.

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker, Killer Kau and three other men who were in their car died when they collided-head on with another vehicle a few days ago. Major League DJz took to Twitter to share that they'll dedicate their set to the music producer and vocalist following his sad passing.

A few tweeps had suggested that Major League DJz should invite Mpura's friend JazziQ to spin Mpura's songs. @Mbongenistormzy said:

"Invite Mr jazziQ so that he can add @MPURAPUDI favourite songs to the set."

Fans appreciate Mpura's contribution to Amapiano

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi music lovers took to social media to appreciate Mpura for his contribution in the Amapiano genre. The star and fellow artist Killer Kau passed away in a tragic accident recently.

Mpura gave Mzansi one of the biggest Amapiano tunes, Umsebenzi Wethu. He worked with Reece, Zuma and Busta 929 on the dance-floor filler.

