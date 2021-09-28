Recently departed Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo took a seat on Podcast and Chill with MacG and opened up about his love life

The star was quizzed about his romantic antics with actress Mogau Motlhatswi, who plays Mapitsi on the popular SABC 1 soap opera

Mamabolo dismissed any suggestions that he and Motlhatwsi have pursued an off-screen romance, saying it would make things awkward

Popular Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo opened up about his love life during a recent sit-down chat on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

Zoning in on the star's on-set romance with Mapitsi, played by Mogau Motlhatswi, Mamabolo was asked if he and the sultry starlet have been romantically involved away from the lights and cameras.

The recently departed 'Skeem Saam' actor Cornet Mamabolo has spoken out on his romantic life. Image: @CornetMamabolo.

The 31-year-old, who takes on the character of Thabo 'Tbose' Maputla on the soap opera, quickly dismissed the assertion, saying it would make their job of acting on the same set awkward.

“We have never. I don't believe in chowing stock [and] we respect each other on that level. Let's say we do get involved, how easy is it going to be for us to play those scenes?" said Mamabolo.

The actor ventured that an off-set romance would need him and Motlhatswi to be "all lovey-dovey" and nice.

The show's host, Mac G, then asked whether the actor wants to be under her skirt, according to ZAlebs.

“She is beautiful,” responded the actor simply.

Mamabolo announced his departure from Skeem Saam in September following his last episode, during which he left Mapitsi – to whom he had just gotten married – for a fancy overseas job, according to TimesLIVE.

“This is my official break from your screens as Tbose Maputla. Thank you for all the support shown to me over the years. I matured to be the man I am today right in front of your eyes.”

He said his swansong on the soap would not in any way be the final goodbye. Chiefly, Mamabolo told his fans that he is taking time away from the screen to pay attention focus on his financial services business,

"As we age, we lose energy, creativity and touch. I think I'm at my prime right now in terms of thinking and innovation, and for me, it's important to give that to my business," explained Mamabolo.

"I'm not leaving the arts. It's like giving business priority, and if you happen to do an acting role elsewhere, it needs to be under conditions that favour what you have established."

Former Skeem Saam actor lets fans in on what he’s doing now: #MakingMoves

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Mamabolo’s new plans are in full force. Leaving acting behind to pursue his business, Cornet has his loyal fans backing him.

Taking to social media to fill his people in on what he is doing now, Cornet shared a short marketing clip and an advertisement poster he made for his insurance business, reported ZAlebs.

Posting to his personal account, Cornet is using his fame to grow his business, and it is such a smart idea.

Cornet posted:

“Let’s GO! Affordable & Customised Funeral Policies for your loved ones.”

