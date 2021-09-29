Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has tweeps worked up after heading online to share a snap of Ma Winnie Mandela

It seems some members of the ANC are totally not tolerating the Economic Freedom Fighters claiming Ma Winnie as one of their own

Mzansi flooded the comments section with their mixed thoughts on the matter and it's clear SA is really divided on this one

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi stirred up quite a few mixed reactions on social media after sharing a pic of Winnie Mandela. It seems the Economic Freedom Fighter's 'claim' to the struggle icon has South Africans divided about the issue with some African National Congress members not at all impressed.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has stirred up quite a few mixed reactions on social media after sharing a pic of Winnie Mandela. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Ndlozi triggered the heated debate after sharing one very sweet throwback picture of Ma Winnie.

"Mama," he lovingly captioned the post along with a huge red heart.

While some tweeps thanked the EFF politician for keeping Mama's memory alive, others were seriously over it and told the party to get its own struggle icons.

Check out some of the comments below:

@chiefcebo_ said:

"She was beautiful until the last day."

@Elchapo_gaz said:

"I see why Dali Mpofu... haai cut, cut..."

@CharlieDance18 said:

"Get your own heroes and heroines. Winnie was an ANC member through and through till her last breath. Trying to claim her as if she was an EFF member just shows your desperation. Mould your own."

@CapitalistGree1 said:

"She was a beacon and her name will never die. Thank you EFF for keeping her hopes alive. Our memories and respect of her will remain evergreen."

@Dovu_2627 said:

"My Leader."

@cdegunfire said:

"This one belongs to EFF. She is the one who inspired many to love ANC that ended up destroying her chances of becoming the ANC President because of Pravin Gordhan and Cyril Ramaphosa and Derek Hannekom."

@Limpho_ZA said:

"Malema has y'all wrapped up around his index finger, most of y'all probably never even met her, let alone spoke to her. Lol."

Mzansi baffled as EFF duo Malema, Ndlozi assault case postponed to December

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and Member of Parliament (MP) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's assault case has been postponed to 6 to 9 December in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Malema and Ndlozi are accused of assaulting Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter, a senior South African Police Service (SAPS) police officer, according to a TimesLIVE report.

Previously, News24 reported that Venter, who was attached to the Presidential Protection Service, testified that he was shoved at the entrance to Fourways Memorial Park amid the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April 2018.

Vehicle Malema and Ndlozi were travelling in was not authorised

The car the pair were driving in was reportedly not part of the main convoy, which included the hearse, the family and other dignitaries, despite the defence's argument to the contrary.

The postponement follows an agreement between the state and the defence to commence with the trial in December, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane. Both politicians have pleaded not guilty.

Saffas not impressed as they react to trial postponement

Briefly News took a look at just some of the reactions from South Africans to the news, most of whom were not impressed by the development.

"@templet04415057 said:

"Waste of time and state resources."

@CRaseleka wrote:

"What is the reason for all these postponements?"

@jhb_pta noted:

"We will never see the end to this case they must just strike it off the roll"

@malusistoyile commented:

"Waste of time."

