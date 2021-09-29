Dr Malinga and Maphorisa seem to be feuding after DJ Maphorisa threatened to pull guns out on Malinga during a Facebook live session

Maphorisa used this platform to address the rumour that Dr Malinga is not quite fond of him and he demanded to know why

Malinga responded to the threats made on the live video, giving Maphorisa the ultimatum of an apology or involving law enforcement in the matter

Dr Malinga has made it known that he does not take threats against his life lightly. This comes in response to DJ Maphorisa's Facebook video in which he threatened to pull up on Malinga with guns if need be.

Dr Malinga and DJ Maphorisa are not on the best of terms and Malinga has threatened to involve the police in the matter. Image: @drmalinga & @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Just this week, the Amapiano star decided to hop onto his live stream to address some issues he has with the Akulaleki hitmaker. TimesLive reports that the DJ expressed that he did not understand why Dr Malinga does not like him.

Maphorisa noticed that Malinga had tuned into the video and decided to confront him right then and there. He said:

"It's either you hate me or you love me. It's either we fix this thing, we just be nice people from Pretoria or just leave us alone. When we bump into each other let it pop of once, I [could] take guns and leave with my security. You must fix this thing of yours. I don't know why you f***** hate me or you hate my success."

Instead of responding to the video, Dr Malinga took to Twitter to share his sentiments on the incident.

Dr Malinga told TimesLive that he was rather confused by the situation. He further said:

"He's acting like a gangster now. I could open a case against him any time I want but I'm waiting for him to apologise. If he doesn't apologise I have to open a case. I won't be threatened to be killed. If someone kills me with a gun people will think it's him. He's busy jeopardising what he worked hard for. He worked very hard to mention guns."

