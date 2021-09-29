Melvin Volkwyn: Convicted Child Killer Sentenced to 20 Years Imprisonment

Melvin Volkwyn was found guilty of the murder of one-year-old Orderick Lucas which occurred in 2017

Volkwyn maintained his innonce throughout his trial and was referred to as a 'monster' by acting judge Nolundi Nyati

The 42-year-old convicted killer shed a few tears during the court proceedings which was taken more as regret than remorse

CAPE TOWN - Melvin Volkwyn is a convicted child killer who was recently sentenced to two decades in prison by the High Court in the Western Cape. The 42-year-old was found guilty of the murder of one-year-old Orderick Lucas.

Lucas' murder occurredd in 2017. The presiding judge on the matter Nolundi Nyati referred to Volwkyn as a 'monster' and stated that his actions warranted a longer sentence than the suggested 15 years.

Nyati stated that Volkwyn had behaved in a manner that was deceitful. He appeared to have beent aking care of Orderick while he was actually abusing the toddler. Nyati said that the one-year-old was in need of love and car but received a slow death instead.

IOL reported that while the judgement was being handed down, the court made mention of the fact that Volkwyn was crying. They stated that his tears showed no remorse but pointed more towards regret.

A report by News24 revealed that Volkwyn had taken Orderick from Eon Adam's, the baby's mother's friend, care and did not return him. His body was found a few days later in a stormwater drain near his grandmother's house.

