Kelly Khumalo Allegedly Owes Organiser R30k After Refusing to Perform at Event

Kellly Khumalo is allegedly refusing to pay back the R30 000 she owes an event organiser from Bloemfontein

Caroline Mosiamo shared that she paid the singer the money in August but Kelly stayed in her car when it was time to do her thing on stage

According to recent reports, Caroline is the founder and organiser of the South African Heroines Awards

An event organiser is demanding her R30 000 back from Kelly Khumalo. The Empini singer allegedly owes Caroline Mosiamo the money after she apparently refused to perform at the South African Heroines Awards recently.

Caroline is the founder and organiser of the event aimed at honouring women and people living with disabilities. According to reports, Caroline paid the star R30 000, booked a hotel and also forked out R6 000 on booze and snacks.

ZAlebs reports that the stunner arrived at the event but she allegedly refused to get out of her whip when it was time for her to hit the stage.

Caroline told Daily Sun that the songstress spent most of her time inside her whip while the ceremony was continuing and then drove to the hotel she had booked for her afterwards. The ceremony took place in Bloemfontein in August.

Caroline accused Kelly and her manager of refusing to pay back the money. The publication said Kelly had not responded to their question at the time of going to publication.

