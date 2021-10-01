Minenhle Makhanya, the lead architect in the Nkandla project did not make it to his scheduled court appearance on Friday

Makhanya has been taken to court by the Special Investigating Unit in an effort to retrieve the money he spent on non-security upgrades in Nkandla

The doctor's note he submitted to the court only excused him for Thursday's appearance, however, sources say he might not be healthy enough to continue with the trial

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

PIETERMARITZBURG - The architect who led the Nkandla project, Minenhle Makhanya has allegedly fallen ill and may not be able to stand trial and face the allegations against him.

The Special Investigating Unit has launched legal proceedings against Makhanya to get back over R150 million that was spent on non-security upgrades made at former President Jacob Zuma's home.

According to eNCA, Makhanya was taken to a hospital that has not been disclosed to the public. His admission is expected to delay his trial.

Minenhle Makhanya, the architect who was in charge of security upgrades at Jacob Zuma's home is allegedly in hospital. Image: Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

Since Makhanya is representing himself because he says he cannot afford legal representation, he was scheduled to cross-examine a witness in court. Sources close to Makhanya said that he will be released from the hospital soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Witness reports that the SIU might ask the court for a default judgement in Makhanya's case. The SIU explains that Makhanya had submitted a medical certificate that was only excused for Thursday's court proceedings but he was a no show on Friday as well.

Makhanya gave the reason for his no show on waiting for the results of a Covid 19 test. Makhanya's wife was also expected to appear in court on Friday after indicating that she would appear but failed to also appear.

The judge postponed the hearing until next year January.

Nkandla upgrades: Public Works official says he was pressured from above to sign off on non-security upgrades

Briefly News previously reported that as the trial to retrieve the money spent on the non-security upgrades at the homestead of former President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla proceeds, evidence indicates that some of the upgrades were done without authorisation.

An official from the Department of Public Works told the Pietermaritzburg High Court in the instances where there was authorisation he was pressurised by people in authority to sign off on non-security upgrades.

According to a witness, R4.9 million was spent on the construction of an underground parking garage, but it was never used since it could not be reached by automobiles.

Source: Briefly.co.za