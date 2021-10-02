“Lineup Is Insane”: Fans React to DJ Vetkuk’s #20YrsTenFlagsAllBlack Competition

Vetkuk vs Mahoota are celebrating 20 years together and are giving back to their fans with one really fun competition

To win, Mzansi has to guess exactly how the incredible DJ duo first came about

South Africans shared their best guesses in the comments section and many people agreed the group had been founded in the early 2000s

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Entertainment giants Vetkuk vs Mahoota are celebrating 20 years in the game with one very special party. The legendary DJ's are offering 10 lucky fans the opportunity to pull through to the once-in-a-lifetime event if they answer a simple question correctly of course.

Entertainment giants Vetkuk vs Mahoota are celebrating 20 years in the game. Image: @vetkukvsmahoota/Instagram

Source: Instagram

, @Vetkuk announced the competition.

"I am giving away 10 VIP passes to 5 people who can tell me how myself & @djmahoota come about to be a duo as @VetkukvsMahoota been together for 20years," he captioned the social media post.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Naturally, many excited fans flooded the comments section with their best guesses. Lots of people speculated that the duo had poped on the scene somewhere in the early 2000s.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Sibuzakes said:

"It all started in early 2000 with the album ‘Malombo’ Dj Vetkuk vs Mahoota have contributed a big part of South African dance culture through their Music sets."

@Troniiq_Sithole said:

"The duo joined forces in 2001. Mahoota was a producer and didn’t actually know how to DJ. Vetkuk taught Mahoota, and then y’all started appearing at gigs together, crowds had just assumed that Jotham was Vetkuk."

@S7S0V71 said:

"You saw each other and exchanged greetings?"

Makhadzi says she could get one up over Busiswa in a fist fight: "I'd beat her"

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that in a fistfight, Makhadzi believes she could emerge victorious over her muso counterpart Busiswa any day.

Everybody's favourite Venda girl was recently catching up with rapper turned Amapiano hitmaker and host of The Braai Show with Cassper, Cassper Nyovest, when she made the bold pronouncement.

Nyovest had gotten into talk of the so-called celebrity boxing match when he asked Makhadzi who she, given the chance, sees herself going up against in the square ring.

Cutting a confident figure, Makhadzi didn't flinch when she mentioned Busiswa. Cassper's reaction was one of pure surprise and amusement, saying that that is a boxing bout he'd give anything to witness.

“The first person I feel like I could beat up is Busiswa. I would beat her up. I would get her like this (holding fists up),” said the Ghanama hitmaker.

Busiswa did not take the challenge lying down, quickly heading to the socials to share a short clip of Makhdazi and Cassper's banter and a sarcastic comment around the proposition.

“I just need someone to define 'a friendly' for 17 marks below, please. Then describe its relation to 'boxing match' for a further 13 marks,” she wrote.

Funny reactions to Makhadzi-Busiswa boxing match

No doubt Saffas found the idea funny and rushed to Busiswa's mentions to entertain the idea. Briefly News was here for it, scanning the comments to brings readers all the interesting reactions.

@cathartic_tribe said:

"Let's stick to a track collabo."

@prettyfihlabee wrote:

"Friendly boxing match ayikho kwaXhosa....ngumlo lowo."

@tatenda_md reacted:

"This killed me."

@mrbentleysa ventured:

"Make it happen."

@petuhn_tshidi offered:

"Collaboration my power full ladies."

@loversjele cautioned:

"Makhadzi will 'Ghanama' you."

@thabile_thina wrote:

"Don't go for it."

Source: Briefly.co.za