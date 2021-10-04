The social media streets erupted last week after South African DJ and Amapiano producer DJ Maphorisa took to Facebook with a series of sharp accusations

The claims were directed at his fellow music industry peers, Makwa Beats and Dr Malinga, whom Maphorisa labelled as jealous and disrespectful

Maphorisa has since had a change of heart after he headed online on Saturday to extend an apology to the pair, adding he was sensitive at the time

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Maphorisa has opted to cut his losses after his recent Facebook live tirade targeted at fellow entertainers Makwa Beats and Dr Malinga.

Maphorisa caused a stir online last week after going on a rant in which he shot down music producer Makwa, accusing him of being disrespectful, before turning his attention to artist Dr Malinga, whom he said was jealous.

DJ Maphorisa has thought it prudent to apologise to Dr Malinga and Makwa following his recent social media rant. Image: Tessy Infohub, falade yusuf.

Source: UGC

According to a TimesLIVE report, Maphorisa claimed Makwa was on drugs and made threats towards Malinga.

In a glaring about-turn, ahead of the new week, the house producer seems to have sobered up by a change of heart and apologised to the pair, acknowledging that "tripped".

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Heading to Facebook on Saturday, the vocalist said he took things a little too far as he attempted to appeal to their conscience. He said wanted to focus on the music and added that he meant well.

“Sorry, guys. I become soft and sensitive sometimes. Makwa, I love you, boy. I'm sorry I tripped. Dr Malinga, askies grootman laka. Let's push love forward. Let's make music, guys, and feed our families. Sorry again.” he wrote.

DJ Maphorisa lashes out at Hip Hop producer Makwa: “He's copying me”

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Maphorisa headed online claiming Makwa is copying his style.

According to a lengthy Facebook post, Maphorisa says Makwa decided to mimic him and Kwesta. He says the hip hop artist used the same style from their Ngudu song.

The well-known Mzansi muso went to spill the beans that he had gone out of his way to provide shelter for the embattled hip hop artist.

Maphorisa reveals that Makwa slept on his couch and alleges that he is a lazy boy who prefers to copy and paste. He wrote on Facebook:

“Makwa shut da f$#4 up, your whole career was made after your copied my wave from Ngud’ by Kwesta and you created Spirit and etc……Fix yourself and f@##@ work hard for your s@$%.

"Lazy boys all you do is just copy n paste. Start you own s###%, you are disgusting. I hope you are stopped drinking learn mxim I’m disappointed.”

Source: Briefly.co.za