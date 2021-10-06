Covid19 Fears Cause Apprehension Among Youth to Get HIV Treatment

The eThekwini Municipality stated that it was the first city in the province to implement the HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Sexually Transmitted Infections Behavioral Campaign Program

DURBAN - In a declaration, eThekwini confirmed that it was the first municipality in KwaZulu-Natal to introduce a HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) Behavioral Campaign Programme, which intends to combat the diseases among millennials.

On Tuesday, 5 October, the eThekwini Municipality initiated a unique campaign to decrease the prevalence of new infections among the city's youngsters.

Following an increase in the number of patients who had stopped taking their medication due to the pandemic and were afraid to visit local clinics and hospitals to acquire their medication, the new initiative was seen as a necessary and a critical next step.

The eThekwini Municipality is trying its best to combat new infections of HIV/AIDS. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The initiative also follows as a response to an increase in HIV infections, which are most common among adolescent girls and young women between the ages of 15 and 24.

Following reports by The South African, at the debut of the programme at the Cato Crest Community Hall, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda appealed with Millenials to utilise the facilities to defend themselves and implored those diagnosed with HIV/AIDS to receive treatment.

According to SABC News, in light of the newly implemented initiative and campaign kickoff, Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda paid a visit to the Cato Manor Clinic and Children's Home.

Source: Briefly.co.za