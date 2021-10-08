Kylie Jenner is basking in the glory of future motherhood and shared photos of her growing belly in a stunning monotone palette

The celeb, who hid her first pregnancy entirely, has shared that this time around she has the sweetest cravings imaginable

Kylie's followers are so excited that she has decided to share her maternity journey with baby No. 2

Stormi's mommy is rocking her baby glow as she prepares to welcome her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott. The celeb, who only announced her first child after she was born, has decided to make this pregnancy public from the get-go.

Kylie shared a series of photos showing off her growing baby bump and fans are here for it!

Kylie Jenner has given fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump. Image: @kyliejenner

Source: Instagram

Although Jenner kept her first pregnancy with daughter Stormi completely hidden from the public, she has decided to let her followers in on this one. Daily Mail reports that the reality star has developed an intense sweet tooth as part of her cravings.

Kylie has posted herself having waffles with maple syrup and berries for breakfast and making Halloween-themed cupcakes with Stormi. The business mogul took to Instagram to share a baby bump update, rocking an all-red, full-body ensemble.

Followers love a Kardashian/Jenner baby update and so they flocked to her comments to let her know that she is looking absolutely fabulous with her bump.

@thecarterb asked for a warning the next time Kylie decides to post such fire content:

"Let me know before you snap this hard next time."

@jesuhair simply said:

"Perfection!!!!!"

