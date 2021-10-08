Influencer Faith Nketsi has announced that her fan favourite MTV reality show will be back on screens before viewers know it

Faith shared the trailer for the upcoming season via social media and promised fans that this one is going to be bigger and better

Elated fans could not contain themselves in the comments, one fan wrote, "I'm so impatient"

Faith Nketsi has shared the most amazing news for viewers of her MTV reality show. Have Faith Season 3 will be premiering soon and peeps can hardly wait.

Faith Nketsi has announced the return of her MTV reality show, 'Have Faith'. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

The media personality shared the teaser for the latest season of her reality show on Instagram. The trailer promises fans cameos from bestie Kim's baby, family drama and some possible "rich Zulu man" content. Her caption read:

"GUESS WHO’S BACK!!! Better than ever #HAVEFAITH SEASON 3 ❤️ MONDAY 25th OCTOBER!!!!!!!"

The celeb promised viewers more drama, more binge-worthy content and straight-up fire.

When discussing venturing into reality TV with TimesLIVE, Faith said that she held back quite a bit in the first season of Have Faith. She elaborated on those reasons, saying:

"I didn't know what I was doing and you know sometimes you don't want to cause unnecessary attention to yourself, but I heard the cry from people on social media ... they felt like I was not opening up and I knew I wasn't comfortable with opening up yet."

Nketsi expressed that her comfort with having her life filmed grew when she saw how many people actually wanted to get to know the real version of her through the show.

Followers raced to the comments to express just how excited they were for the upcoming season.

@dominoe_khooe excitedly wrote:

"Finallyyyyyyyyy!"

@queen_donn_zw commented:

"Wooow omg ♥️ We can’t wait, in fact l can’t wait, especially for the Zulu man who will never their culture for a slay queen woman.“

@keabetswe_kgallalelo added:

"I'm so impatient ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

