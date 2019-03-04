Real estate courses in South Africa 2021: free, online and requirements

Like it is for most major cities of Africa and the world, property management is a crucial aspect of development which explains why real estate courses are important. Urban settlement will always be something that many governments, local and national, will always be concerned about. In addition to that, developers will be seeking professional assistance in the management of properties that they invest in. As such, experts in the field will always come in handy.

The significance of property management studies cannot be underestimated. The population growth of cities in Africa keeps increasing, and South Africa is no different. As such, there will always be a need for housing, which means that property will always be needed, either for business or residential purposes. Having professionals handle these properties is the only way of guaranteeing smooth business transactions and profitability with convenience for everyone involved.

Different courses on real estate offered in South Africa

Whether you are looking to pursue property management courses in South Africa for personal or commercial reasons, you may want to know which options of study are available for you. It is necessary to establish which courses are marketable especially if your target is to find employment, not to mention study in a reputable institution, which is a plus. Check out the following Real Estate Investment courses in South Africa. These courses will be grouped based on the universities offering them.

1. University of Pretoria

BSc (Real Estate). This program takes 3 years for the first phase, which must be completed before taking up the second phase. It basically focuses on the fixed property where components on property economics, management, development, financing, valuation, investment, and marketing are taught.

BSc(Hons)( Real Estate). This is the second phase of the program which takes one year. The main focus is on the completion of 240 hours of practical experience.

MSc degree by research in Construction Management, Quantity Surveying, and Real Estate. This course targets professionals such as quantity surveyors, architects, engineers, and related other professionals seeking to further their education.

In case you decide to pursue your the degree in South Africa, consider Pretoria University as your go-to institution. The BSc Real Estate University of Pretoria requirements include the following:

Certificate deemed by the University to be equivalent to a Grade 12 certificate that is accepted by the university

Be a graduate from another tertiary institution

Be a graduate of another faculty at the University of Pretoria

Meet the minimum subject and achievement requirements

Have a valid qualification with admission to degree studies

2. South Africa Real Estate Academy

According to the Real Estate Business School South Africa, professionals can always further their skills and academic prowess by taking the different courses offered. These include:

Real Estate, NQF Level 4

Logbook Support for Interns

Additional license: Logbook Support for Interns

RPL (FETC: Real Estate, NQF Level 4)

3. University of the Witwatersrand Johannesburg

The courses offered include:

Postgraduate Diploma on Facilities management

Facilities Management Course

Management of Distressed Properties

Applied Macroeconomics

Construction Economics and Finance

Construction Law and Contract Management

Construction Planning and Control

Facilities Management

Human Resources Management in Construction

Management of Organisations and Change

Project Management

Quantitative Methods for Property Studies

Real Estate Finance

Research Proposal Development

PGDip PDM - Property Development and Management

MSC (Building) - Property Development and Management

PDM Public and Development Management

MSC Development Planning

MUS Urban Management

4. Unisa real estate courses

Unisa offers only one program which is the National Diploma in Real Estate (Property Practice). Once you join, a student portal will be given to you to help with the studies.

5. UCT real estate courses

The UCT provides real estate courses online, including:

Property Development and Investment online short course

Financing and Valuing Commercial Property online short course

Property Management: Marketing, Contracts, and Administration

Real estate courses in Port Elizabeth

The courses depend on the institution in Port Elizabeth. They include:

Estate Agent Diploma level 3 at New Skills Academy

Diploma in Real Estate Investment at Study 365

Professional Diploma in Real Estate at Alpha Academy

Property Developer Level 2 Certificate at Alpha Academy

Real estate courses in Johannesburg

Several schools in Johannesburg offer NQF4 real estate courses:

Free online real estate courses South Africa

There are platforms that offer free real estate courses. However, some charge a small fee, such as Proacademy.co.za.

Real estate courses requirements

In SA, the requirements to study the program include:

Grade 12 certificate or a certificate from other tertiary academic institutions with university endorsement.

Minimum subject and achievement requirements including English, Mathematics and Physical Science or Accounting.

FAQs

Here are the answers to the most common questions about the courses.

Which real estate course is the best?

The course should include all the necessary requirements. There are some good courses but a lot depends on what you need.

What qualifications do I need to be an estate agent?

There is no formal requirement to become an agent in the field. All that is needed is experience.

How do I become a real estate agent in SA?

Apply for a position at a registered estate agency as an intern.

Register with the EEAB.

Complete your internship.

Complete NQF 4.

Write and pass your PDE 4.

What do you study in real estate?

You will learn the basic principles like time management, evaluating your property effectively, and sale efficiency.

Property development studies are essential as far as the economy of any growing nation is concerned. The need for housing is something that will always be present. Whether you decide to take a Diploma in the field or choose to pursue higher qualifications, it is important that you invest in the right institution. Find out which of these institutions in South Africa are useful when looking for short courses, professional courses, or even longer degree or postgraduate courses. Finding the right real estate courses to pursue is important.

