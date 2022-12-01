A die-hard fan of the Businessman and TV personality DJ Sbu honoured him with a haircut portrait of his face a few months ago

The picture made rounds on social media and reached DJ Sbu, and now the DJ wants to have lunch with the barber and his model

DJ Sbu took to his social media platforms to ask people to help him identify both of them, saying he wanted to give them a special treat

Former Friends Like These presenter DJ Sbu is searching for a creative barber and the man who allowed the barber to cut an image of DJ Sbu's face on his hair.

DJ Sbu said he wants to express his gratitude by sending a complimentary gift voucher from his company Mofaya and spend some time with the gentlemen on a personal meet & greet lunch.

He added:

"Creativity at its best, Vein Unity congratulations. I'm humbled for the love and bravery to have me on your head my brother. I can smell the flowers, and they're highly appreciated. May you be blessed in everything you touch,”

People have since taken to the comments sections, and here are a few reactions from Instagram. @pumlasfood wrote:

"Ah! Bless u Sbuda for being accessible. We see u brother. Blessings"

@l3bog_ang said:

"I've been saying this for almost 5 years now that you are the Russel Simmons of South Africa."

@mfundodazzling:

"Also, kudos to the barber, what a talent. I'm still asking myself HOW. Hope you find the brave gentleman sir."

DJ Sbu trends as social media users question his new "untidy" look: "This guy needs to take care of himself"

In another article, Briefly News reported on DJ Sbu's new look and people's reactions.

DJ Sbu joined the trending topics on social after debuting his new look. The radio and TV star left people talking, and many were not impressed with his look.

One social media user said: "South African celebrities don't care about one another, look at DJ Sbu slowly turning into a hobbo. Where are his celebrity friends and why are they not intervening?"

