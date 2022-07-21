Uncle Waffles has taken to the timeline to open up about her love life and sexuality, adding that she's b*sexual

The Tanzania hitmaker told her fans on Instagram live that she's currently in a relationship with a man but she's attracted to both male and female

Social media users took to social media after watching the video of her revelation to share that they've been suspecting what she said for a long time

Uncle Waffles has opened up about her sexuality. The stunning Amapiano DJ took to the timeline to share more details about her love life.

In a Q&A with her followers, the Tanzania hitmaker told her curious fans that she's romantically involved with a man. The star also shared that she's attracted to both men and women.

The DJ revealed all this during an Instagram live session with her followers, according to TimesLIVE. The video of the star talking about her relationship status was also shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger, Musa Khawula. He captioned his post:

"Uncle Waffles comes out as b*sexual."

Peeps took to Musa's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on Uncle Waffles' revelation.

@MokweleMmaphuti wrote:

"So meaning she dates both women and men?"

@karabeast_ said:

"It was obvious."

@slimLeeYonce wrote:

"It all makes sense now."

@LoloEm_ZA added:

"It’s my first time seeing her smile. She’s pretty maaan!"

