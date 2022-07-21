Cyan Boujee is not about to sit back and let the haters dull her sparkle, sis went out and bought a new car instead

Musa Khawula dropped the news on social media along with a video showing off Cyan’s new lux whip

The people of Mzansi did not have enough words to describe their feels but they let it out in the comment section

Cyan Boujee decided to shake off the haters with a lit clip showing off her brand new whip. If there is one thing sis knows how to do it is to live her best life despite the drama.

Cyan Boujee just got a new whip and it has caused a stir on social media. Image: (Instagram / @cyan_bougee_)

Source: Instagram

Celeb relationships are tough, but Cyan and her boyfriend Bramzey Riches have had the heat these past couple of weeks. Being in the hot seat for some questionable reasons looks like Cyan did some retail therapy to calm the nerves.

Entertainment tea spiller Musa Khawula took to Twitter with a clip that Cyan curated to welcome her new baby to the fam. A gorgeous white Mercedes-Benz is just what the drama police ordered.

“Cyan Boujee celebrates purchasing a new car.”

The boujee purchase divides the people of Mzansi

The clip got people talking as some were tripping over the fact that Cyan got a “whole videographer” to film this clip… a tad over the top for most. While others were living for the lush life sis is making happen for herself.

Take a look at some of the mixed comments:

@the_zigi said:

“She hired a whole videographer for this wow so sad.”

@Tshire_motaung said:

“Who did she blackmail for it, Musa?”

@Precious_got said:

“Knowing her this could all be a lie.”

@Anza_Musandiwa said:

