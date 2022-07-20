A video of a biker riding their bike in a fearless and alarming manner has been circulating on social media

The footage was shared on Twitter by Anti-Crime Awareness Activist Yusuf Abramjee and shows the daring biker pulling their stunts

It is reported that the incident occurred on the N12 in East Rand and netizens were left impressed and concerned

A video of a gutsy biker showing off his wild stunts left South African social media users both stunned and impressed.

A fearless biker had netizens on the edge of their seats. Image: @Abramjee/Twitter

The footage was shared by Anti-Crime Awareness Activist Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) on Twitter and shows the unidentifiable biker pulling some eyebrow-raising stunts as he or she rides on their bike while standing on the seat with the front part of the automobile raised in the air.

According to Abramjee the footage was captured on the N12 in East Rand. Check out the video below:

While some netizens were left amazed by the biker’s tricks, others were left concerned for their safety.

@Nthash_Makae responded:

“Mara people really like risking with their lives hey.”

@kingmanelisi replied:

“Another reason why women live longer than men.”

@MohJayyy1 commented:

“Take that man to the X Games .”

@tndolivesnextdr wrote:

“You'd be surprised how frequently this happens.”

@ALANIMABASA said:

“At least we don’t see the person's face cause wow.”

