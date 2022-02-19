RHOD’s Londie Trends, Mzansi Weighs In on Her “Complex” Relationships

The Real Housewives of Durban has become a fan favourite for South Africans who tune into the show regularly

However, Lonnie London's relationships with her co-stars have become a talking point with viewers of the show

Some have accused her of going where the drama is and have described her interactions as "cringe"

The Real Housewives of Durban has been a hit with Mzansi and fans have been glued to their screens.

What has gotten fans' tounges wagging of late is Londie London and her complex relationships with her co-stars.

Fans of the show Real Housewives of Durban weighed in on Lonnie London and her relationships. Photo credit: @londie_london_official

Some social media users have accused Lonnie of being "cringe" and going where the drama was.

Here is what social media users had to say about her

@NtsakoNkuna2:

"Londie is going to bore me if she continues chilling with Annie, she'll be exactly like Kgomotso #RHODurban."

@_sanisiba:

"I guess I'm finding Londie’s friendships on the show a little cringe. she’s where the gossip/drama is at all times. Maybe it’s just this episode but how is she with o’LaC on the Thobile dislike and with Annie on Nonku’s mom alleged statement on the ‘not being smart’ #RHODurban."

@Glenzto:

"Londie is truly Annie's lapdog....manje LaC wants Londie and MaBusi to join her beef with Thobile.

LaC forgets that she almost became wife no. 101 nxa #RHODurban"

@AAksy:

"I hope Annie called and apologized to Nonkus mom because she indeed heard wrong as for Londie ai andaz wazifaka kwiBeef engamfun #RHODurban"

@DuchessSatin:

"Y'all will literally say anything. Londie hasn't even had a conversation with MaKhumalo. How has she been rude to her? They've only spoken about her in her absence, plz. She invited them and then made them WAIT! They had every right to be annoyed with her. Let's not. #RHODurban"

