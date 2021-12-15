Social media users praised a PE accountant after she posted about landing her dream job after many month of job hunting

Sipokazi Mntwapi had to field many letters of rejection this year but never gave up and has finally reached her goal

Mntwapi attributed her faith in God as the reason why she clinched her ideal job as an accountant

Sipokazi Mntwapi wrote a moving post on social media after she landed her dream job. Image: Sipokazi Mntwapi/ LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Peeps could not hold back their excitement after a PE accountant revealed on social media that through the grace of God she landed her dream job.

Sipokazi Mntwapi revealed that she had landed a job after months of searching. She is set to start at the new company in January next year.

“I am an enthusiastic individual with high emotional resilience whose focus is on progress. A Bcom Accounting graduate with specialisation in Financial accounting. Currently I am an Financial accounting Intern for an Occupational Health company, Health For All (Pty) Ltd.If God would allow me to choose a career again, I would still choose a career in Accounting.

“Oh thank you Jesus, Got my dream Job. Start date: 03 January 2022. Please be patient the Lord will never leave you nor forsake you! He is never late nor early. He just arrives on the right time.”

Five months ago the talented woman posted about receiving rejection letter, after rejection letter.

“Rejection means redirection. I shall not give up on my dreams.”

Tweeps were overjoyed at the news as many South Africans have been left out of pocket due to the country’s high unemployment rate and global health crisis.

Nonkululeko Shezi said:

"Congratulations Sipokazi."

Abongile Mlanjeni said:

"Congratulations sisi, well deserved"

One user mirrored her comment about faith playing a big part in one’s success and other flooded here timelines with messages of congratulations.

Locatia Mathebula wrote:

"God is good all the time."

Source: Briefly.co.za