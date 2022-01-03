An SA businessman took to his Twitter account to share the progress of him building a home for Dr Colbert Mukwevho

Dr Colbert Mukwevho is a South African reggae musician, producer and legend who had communicated his dream to own a home

Collen Mashawana made it his mission to fulfil the music veteran’s dream and built him a luxury home to call his own

Collen Mashawana (@collenmashawane) took to his social media to document in a Twitter thread the journey of him building a beautiful home for South African reggae musician, producer and legend Dr Colbert Mukwevho after he had expressed his challenges of not owning a house.

Businessman Collen Mashawana took to social media to share the progress of building Dr Colbert Mukwevho a house. Image : @collenmashawane / Twitter

Source: Twitter

“We committed to building him a home to honour him for his contribution to society, a promise that was later fulfilled,” said Mashawana in one of his tweets.

He further shared how several weeks after the initial meeting between Dr Mukwevho and the @CollenMashFound plans of a mansion were designed for the music legend and were presented to him.

Mashawana added that Dr Colbert Mukwevho was invited to continuously inspect construction progress of his home and assisted the team where he could.

"CMF donated a fully furnished home to Dr Mukwevho which has a view of the Nandoni Dam. The 250 square meter four bedroom home is on a 10 000 square metre land. It has two different lounges, kitchen, guest toilet, kitchen and a single garage. The home came with electricity and water,” he said.

Mashawana is a self-made African philanthropreneur with interest in the infrastructure development sector.

“I am passionate about changing and improving lives of Africans,” he says in his Twitter bio.

The selfless and generous gesture has inspired and warmed the hearts of many Mzansi users. Here are some of their reactions to the post:

@manakapn said:

"Glory to Jesus. Stay blessed."

@andisaoscar said:

"Congratulations grootman, in the past years you have made many faces of ordinary citizens happy. This one takes the cup."

@vvv000147 responded:

"Stay blessed, that’s a big and beautiful house, you inspire me."

@spesh_100 commented:

"Thank you God, I am really encouraged."

@malusimudau_ wrote:

"Very fitting house for a legend."

@Serota_ reacted:

"Now that beautiful."

@BHEKIMK2 said:

"Leadership at its best."

