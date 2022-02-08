A woman shared an inspiring picture which showed her dressed in graduation attire and standing in front of a mud hut

Social media user @DlalaChampion shared the snap and let people know how it touched him and has motivated him

People flocked to the comment section to share their feelings and to congratulate the young woman

It is one thing to bag a degree but another to do so whilst facing many other struggles. Standing in front of a mud hut in graduation attire, a local lady left many with a case of the feels.

Social media user @DlalaChampion was inspired by a picture of a graduate standing in front of a mud hut. Image: Twitter / @DlalaChampion

There are many children in Mzansi who walk KMs to get an education and many others who have to leave home to get a tertiary education.

Social media user @DlalaChampion shared the touching picture of the young lady proudly standing in front of a mud hut in graduation attire.

“This picture is the motivation I needed.”

The people of Mzansi respond to the heartwarming picture

While people are not sure if this woman actually lived in a mud hut or not, however, the meaning behind the picture still hits hard.

Many took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady on her achievement and to discuss the power behind the image. Coming from nothing does not mean that you cannot become something.

Take a look at some of the comments

@kensondu said:

“It's a good motivation if it's true and not just for media.”

@MbalelwaJ said:

“Depiction of how many hurdles an African child has to jump over to realize their dream. We are stronger than we are made to believe.”

@pk47432116 said:

“This is the most attractive and beautiful pic I ever seen in my life.

“It says a lot, it carries the most powerful message...

“The reality of patience is being revealed. even maybe we are broken and looking poor in front of the public, but we always put ourselves back together.”

@willymosibi said:

