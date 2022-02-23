An SA woman took to social media to share a beautiful clip of how her bae popped the big question and many women out there are dreaming of their own engagements

The TikTok post shows the couple having a photoshoot before the man gets down on one knee with a ring, doing it the traditional way

The woman’s reaction is priceless and Saffas have taken to the comments section to wish them well in their future as man and wife

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Asking your partner to marry you can be a daunting and nerve-wracking task. No matter the setting or level of extravagance, the perfect proposal is about how well it embodies your relationship as a couple.

A woman shared a video of how her bae popped the big question during their photoshoot. Image: @kholiswam / TikTok

Source: UGC

One Mzansi man was very creative in his strategy to pop the big question by getting down on one knee during his and his bae’s couples photoshoot.

The bride-to-be @kholiswam took to social media to share the beautiful moment. The video shows the couple posing for the camera during their photoshoot before the man sneakily goes down on one knee.

The woman turns around to the romantic surprise and is overcome with emotion and excitement as she accepts the ring and embraces her man.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Online users flooded the post with congratulations and sweet messages:

Patie reacted:

“Love wins. Congratulations guys.”

Phile Mntungwa commented:

“Congratulations, I love that I’m not the only one that hits people because they are happy.”

Samkerhmngadi wrote:

“Whatever you said in your prayers, amen.”

The Sikhwari Family replied:

“Those who smiled alone let’s gather here. This is beautiful.”

Gaëlle reacted:

“Congratulations gorgeous.”

Nkosazane Mbanjwa responded:

“Aaaahhh soo beautiful congratulations.”

Local man pulls off stunning marriage proposal, Mzansi celebrates

In a similar story, Briefly News reported on a local social media influencer who landed his shot and has taken to the very socials that likely birthed his pairing to his future Mrs to celebrate.

@Gift_Makoti_ captured every moment of the incredible event and shared the images with his close 69 000 followers on Twitter. The celebrations rang out far and wide as he announced the woman of his dreams had accepted his proposal.

"She said yes!!!" read the concise caption with the hashtag #SettledWithGiftAndKea

The pictures show the two cosied up for an intimate affair under the evening sky. The venue is draped in a decorative "She said yes" neon light sign. A table is laid out for the newly engaged couple to share a special meal, complete with a bottle of champagne.

Source: Briefly News