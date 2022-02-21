An SA man took social media to share how he felt compelled to assist three destitute women he drove past at the traffic light

Online user @justbongza shared images on Twitter showing his store run and some of the food items he bought

Many online users responded to the post by applauding him on his selfless act of kindness to help those in need

A South African man spread good feels on the social media streets by sharing a good deed to help three women and their little ones in need.

With many families living below the breadline in the country, begging on the street for food and money is the primary way to ensure the next meal for many struggling in South Africans.

Online user @justbongza shared images on Twitter showing some food items he bought after driving past three destitute women at the traffic light who had been asking for food.

“I saw 3 women by the traffic light asking for food with their little ones, I bought them the little I can offer,” he said on the post.

While some did question why he chose to share the generosity and selfless act on social media, many Saffas applauded him on it. Check out some of their comments and reactions to the tweet:

@BonoloAnne replied:

“That’s one thing I miss about being employed, doing those random gestures. Being retrenched took away the ability for me to do that and I miss it. Giving to those in need is literally the best feeling in the world. I can imagine how happy they were when you gave them the items.”

@Auntydiski commented:

“People attacking this gent for helping abs posting, what is your issue really? The man did well and we love to see such caring people do for others. It’s heart-warming. He didn’t post anyone's faces but shared a good deed he did. Lona baloyi what’s your problem?”

@Hope_ndo wrote:

“I really applaud you for what you have done here but next time please help without broadcasting what you have given, God will truly bless you. Let not the left hand know what the right hand is doing.”

@AmandaDlomo said:

“I’m so happy you took pics and posted to hell with all the negativity you are actually encouraging us to do more. You do bad they complain, you do good they complain, keep on being you and God will bless your beautiful heart.”

@fransmonare95 shared:

“Last time people attacked me saying that I wish the guy did it as you did and not show their faces on camera. May the almighty God bless you, man.”

