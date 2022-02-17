A social media user posted a question asking why women are the ones to go over to visit men at their homes and not the other way around

Jemima Osunde's post went viral in a matter of hours as online peeps discussed the reasoning behind their answers

It seems many women fear for their safety and would prefer to not give out their addresses to men they may meet

Twitter user @JemimaOsunde (Jemima) shared a post online that created quite a division among a number of cyber citizens. Jemima asked a question regarding women and men in relationships. She wrote:

"My own question is why is it always the ladies that go over? Are you homeless? Can’t they come to you?"

Netizens came up with a variety of responses ranging from their homes being their own spaces to it being easier and safer to travel than to invite a stranger into their homes. The post gained traction as the question was deemed controversial by quite a few cyber citizens.

A debate was sparked after a lady asked why women go over to the homes of men and not the other way around. Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images and @JemimaOsunde / Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Take a look at her post below:

Cyber citizens discuss why they prefer to keep it this way

@MunaMenuga said:

"Most times, for safety reasons, it’s always best to NEVER let cassie [a casual] know where you live. What if he becomes obsessed or something?"

@NwaAdaIgbo1 responded with:

"I live with my parents. They can't come over."

@OOsasele wrote:

"Some girls have this notion that if stuff is supposed to go down, it can't happen in their house."

@Kinetic1One shared:

"An African man is raised with some dignity. We don’t go to ladies' houses like that."

@Chuks_oo tweeted:

"Imagine spending the night in your GF's house, then you wake up in the morning to find out that your car is missing. How are you going to explain that to your wife?"

@dhcpred added:

"I wonder why guys in the comments are against it. I prefer coming over if she stays alone, feel it's more comfortable for her. Plus, free food, lol."

