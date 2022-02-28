A shocking video of a vehicle losing one of its tyres has been doing the rounds on social media recently

The clip was also shared by @barstoolsports on Instagram and shows the car getting damaged as the tyre detaches

While it is not clear how this incident occurred, online users couldn’t help but poke fun at the unlikely ordeal

Social media user @barstoolsports shared a jaw-dropping video of a car that lost its wheel in the middle of the road.

In the video, a car can be seen in motion before one of the front tyres simply detaches from the vehicle and rolls off onto the road. The car also suffers damage as the tyre comes off.

Social media users could not help but poke fun at a video of a vehicle that lost one of its wheels while driving. Image: @barstoolsports / Instagram

Source: Instagram

While it is not clear how this incident occurred, one can only assume the tyre wasn’t fitted correctly or there were issues with the vehicle's wheel balancing. Either way, the driver in question could not have had a good after that disaster.

Netizens show off their comedic side

Online users responded with humour and sarcasm at the odd and uncommon sight on Instagram.

mattt_pollard commented:

“They need that dude from Lightning McQueen.”

mattyg5d3 said:

“That tyre has left the chat.”

veya_danielle wrote:

“Well, that escalated quickly.”

dan_the_realtor responded:

“About how today is going tbh.”

gamman2001 reacted:

“Someone at the tyre store is getting a raise.”

carl0_26 wrote:

“Looks Like All-State Insurance commercial.”

Thesparktrician remarked:

“I blame the driver.”

Jpgwinnesq replied:

“4-week suspension.”

Watsonjb shared:

“Damn I’ve never seen a car actually trip before.”

