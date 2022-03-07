Photos of a woman’s uncommon back piercings were shared online recently and have caused abuzz of curiosity

The images show the African woman’s behind, revealing two piercings on her lower back, commonly known as back dimple piercings

Several social media users reacted with both admiration and inquisitiveness to the Twitter post

Several online users were left both impressed and with many questions after seeing photos of a brave woman’s uncommon back piercing.

The image was shared by social media user @Tjccham on Twitter and features two images of a woman’s backside, revealing two piercings on her lower back, commonly known as back dimple piercings.

“Pain 1 000/10,” the post was captioned.

Pain in the back?

These piercings are placed in each indentation on your lower back, just above your butt. They are dermal piercings, meaning they are implants rather than having an entry and exit point like traditional piercings.

According to Healthline, to do it, your piercer uses a needle or scalpel to create a small pocket in the middle layer of the skin, called the dermis. Using forceps, they insert an anchor into the hole in the skin. Finally, they screw the jewellery “top” on.

Awestruck online users responded to the tweet with their comments and reactions:

@hawtikeila said:

“This is so hot. I either want this or my nipples pierced. I can only imagine the pain my nips will feel.”

@adorelayna replied:

“Nip piercings don’t hurt I swear, the thing that really hurts is the clamp and then the needle is like quick. Kinda like a shocking pain ??? You can’t really feel it. I’d rate it 3/10 honestly.”

@SunguKhosa asked:

“Hii, how do these work? Like, what is it holding on to, what stops it from falling back out?”

@EpicFizz commented:

“Do not get these! Dermal anchors will 100% reject eventually, it’s just a matter of when. Some piercers won’t even do them for this reason. I wanted these, but ended up getting a pair of tiny tattoos in this area instead.”

@Tjccham

“Never been tatted but I have a lot of other piercings. This one def hurt the most, I was literally yelling out loud. But I do feel like it’s worth it in the end. I hope this didn’t scare you away from getting them.”

