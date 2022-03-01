An online user, @RealMrumaDrive, took to social media to ask peeps what was currently stressing them

Saffas responded to the Twitter post, which has now become a heart-to-heart, with their issues and sad stories

The post is a reminder that life can get tricky and afforded online users with an emotional outlet

An online user shared a tweet that opened the virtual floor for peeps to have a heart-to-heart about matters heavy on their minds.

Online users poured their hearts out about their life stresses on a social media post. Image: Stock Image/ Getty Images

@RealMrumaDrive posted:

“What's stressing you?”

The post is a reminder that life can get tough. We encounter many barriers and issues that might distract us from our real path. Sometimes we don’t have our full potential to deal with the problems, but if we know what we are dealing with, we can do better.

Online users flocked in on the post to share their sad stories in response to the post. Their issues varied from family matters to financial woes. Check out the comments below:

@Abutii_Ola responded:

“My brother passed away this afternoon. He only got sick for 1 day, 1-day guys and he's gone.”

@sharon93067009 replied:

“My sister got sick for literally 2 days and passed on too ... trust me it’s a pain that never goes away. My condolences to you.”

@TekThido reacted:

“My girlfriend is pregnant, it’s her last month now March. I'm planning to sell my TV to buy nappies, clothes and a few meds for the child. I'm appearing good to her but I'm having sleepless nights with endless questions. R350 application isn't yet approved. Eish, it is hard now.”

@MaxtidaSA commented:

"Waking up every morning and having nothing to do. I need a job or anything that can bring food to the table."

@sinakophuza wrote:

“Relatives. I'm finna get me an apartment before the year ends & move out, but with what money.”

