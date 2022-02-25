A man took to social media to share his disbelief at how his sister was ungrateful for the money he gave her to buy toiletries

@Hlanga_O tweeted that he gave his sibling his last remaining money amounting to R890 to which she complained was not enough

Saffas have since responded to the post with similar experiences and shared their disappointment in their loved ones

Many South Africans could relate to an online user who took to social media to share his disappointment in his sister who was ungrateful for his thoughtful gesture.

@Hlanga_O shared his experience on Twitter detailing how he gave his sibling his last money so that she could buy toiletries. To his dismay, she complained that it was not enough.

“I sent my sister toiletry R890, my last money. And she didn’t reply to say thank you, instead she complained that it was too small. I reverse the eWallet and I closed my mouth. Now she is busy crying and complaining kuMa wakhe,” he said in the tweet.

His fellow online followers responded to the post with similar stories of how their acts of kindness were returned with unreserved entitlement.

@LeeLingLinglee commented:

“I’m always giving a friend of mine money and never ask her to pay it back. She asked me for money again yesterday & I sent it today, she told me I’m inconsiderate to send it today when she needed it yesterday & said I’ll be broke one day & understand how she feels. I’m so confused.”

@Mma_Les wrote:

“Once had a braai for my birthday, a friend of mine cancelled, saying her uncle said she doesn't understand how I can throw parties but can't financially support my friend and her child.”

@noma_mshibe said:

“I know what you're going through... my friend is pregnant, doesn't have medical aid, so I asked my GP to do one for her at my expense cause they wanted it at the Chc. She comes back and says 'bathe abasifuni lesi bafuna lesi esenziwa kwispecialist eNur siwu 5k bayayithatha medical aid'.”

@Khaya_10111 responded:

“Mina my own sister ngihlala naye in my house she is working and her money ayithengi on top of it she wants an allowance ka R500 for her toiletries haibo and she claims she isn't get paid well.”

@ngubangwe replied:

“In 2014, I gave a brother R2 000 to top up his rent. The brother threw it back to me coz it wasn't enough. I had to beg him to take it. People have it easy outchea.”

