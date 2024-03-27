A South African woman on TikTok expressed disappointment at not achieving the life she envisioned by 30

@olee_t detailed her current reality of living at home with her children, lacking and facing struggles with her business

Her honest post resonated with many viewers who shared similar experiences and offered words of encouragement

A woman shared what her life currently looks like at 30, despite having different hopes and dreams. Image: @olee_t

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman opened up about being a 30-year-old woman who isn't living the successful life she had imagined because -life happens.

Responding to a video of another woman who had expressed her disappointment at being almost 30 and not having much to show for it, TikTok user @olee_t shared that she was 30, still lived at home, had two children, was unemployed with no qualifications, and her business wasn't doing well.

"I thought by 30 I would be living in my own house with my husband and two kids, but life happened," she shared.

Mzansi shares heartwarming responses

Many netizens were touched by the woman's post and responded with heartfelt and encouraging comments. Some people also shared how they were in similar life circumstances.

Issa commented:

"Strength mama, kuzokhanya❤️."

Bayede Ndabezitha commented:

"Kuzolunga guys. Let age not determine your destiny other people make it to 40, others are losing everything now in their 30s. Theyhey had everything in their 20s. God knows our destiny ."

Busi.M replied:

"It's official, you are my new best friend. We can ride this boat together... Who knows our destination is at a great place of great opportunities ❤️."

Dimpho said:

"I am you ma'am but ke kuzolunga."

iq6ox replied:

"Everything will work out, Keep your head up."

Sakar'Omuhle ❤️ commented:

"Mina I want to be your friend."

Ntsentsse ❤️❤️ said:

"I am 35 turning 36, still staying at home with mom, and my two kids are not working."

muzimahlangu503 wrote:

"We are not patient with 1 another we have unrealistic expectations of each other."

Almost 30-year-old lady shows frustration for not achieving much

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman opened up, saying she's almost 30 but has nothing to show for it - house, boyfriend, kids or money.

@ndeshi_vatuva took to her TikTok account and shared a video of herself looking beautiful.

The TikTokker made a disclaimer on the video, saying it's nothing serious, it's just for laughs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News