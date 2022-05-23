A beautiful graduate hung out the top of the sunroof of a car and screamed her achievement as she drove through her community

TikTok user @madd_katlego got her degree in accountancy and posted the proud clip to her social media

Fellow social media users helped the graduate celebrate by setting the comment section of her clip on fire

A young lady graduated with her degree in accountancy and wanted to share the good news with the world. A video of her standing up with her head out the top of a sunroof, driving around her community, has left people clapping. Show them, honey, you deserve it!

TikTok user @madd_katlego stuck her head out of the sunroof of a car on graduation day and screamed with pride. Image: TikTok / @madd_katlego

Source: UGC

Knowing what it took to make this day possible the young lady wanted to savour every moment and take every opportunity to celebrate that she could.

TikTok user @madd_katlego shared a clip of herself dressed in graduation attire, standing with her head out the top of the sunroof of a car and screaming out of pure joy as she drove through her community. At the end of the clip, you see her arriving home to a lit graduation party.

Babes, congratulations!

“Accountancy done and dusted ♥️#graduation.”

Mzansi showers the beauty with messages of congratulations

Seeing this level of self-hype is what the people of Mzansi want to see more of! Peeps wanted to let their gurl know that she did a thing and deserves ALL the praise.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Takalanigladys Sadik said:

“ I’m just going to apply when UNISA opens I guess I will be the first 1 to apply lord help me, thank u for motivation.”

@lesego said:

“First video to make me emotional ❤️congratulations ”

@kholo_ngoepe said:

“Omg this gave me goosebumps ”

@poelanomatsa said:

“This video made me so emotional ❤❤❤Congratulations are in order you deserve it❤❤❤❤Can’t stop crying and I can’t stop watching this video.”

@Be_sharona said:

“ I am also doing my final year in accounting. I am inspired”

