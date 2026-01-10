A woman posted a TikTok video of herself cooking a chicken that is notoriously expensive on the market

The lady's video about cooking an exotic chicken left many people fascinated

South Africans had a lot to say after the reveal of how much the chicken the woman was cooking was worth

In a TikTok video, a woman posted that she was excited to cook a special chicken. The lady revealed that she was about to prepare a special breed that is expensive among chicken breeders.

A woman cooked expensive chicken in a TikTok video. Image: @beeandstrongmanza

Source: TikTok

The video that the woman shared of herself cooking the chicken received thousands of likes. Many commented on the video, and they were divided about the woman's expensive chicken recipe.

In a video on TikTok, a woman @beeandstrongmanza told people that she was about to cook an exotic chicken. She said it is a specially bred chicken, and it can cost between R1000 - R1,700 during breeding season. The lady prepared the chicken over an open fire in a three-legged pot. She told people her experience of cooking the expensive breed of chicken that takes 18 months to grow, saying it is delicious. Watch the video of the woman cooking the chicken below:

South Africa divided over woman cooking exotic chicken

The video of the woman preparing the chicken left people floored by how much it cost. Exotic chickens are usually kept for bragging rights. Popular exotic breeds include Ayam Cemani, Brahmas, Orpingtons, and Wyandottes.

Exotic chicken sell at high prices and are prized possessions. Image: Jason / Pexels

Source: UGC

Some people argued that cooking the chicken valued at so much money was not worth the cost. An online user shared that they own White Brahmas and would never think of eating them. Many joked about the woman eating an exotic chicken usually reserved for breeding. Read people's comments below:

Rmash Paving and Landscaping shared:

"Lol I won't do that, I have light Colombian Brahma…I love them yoohh akebatle selo"

"Le ja stock😅"

tlangimapiyeyetp was not impressed by the recipe:

"Absolutely not worth it. Nah."

ramo thought it was not worth it to cook the chicken:

"I would rather put that 1k into shares! I will never risk my 1k for chicken."

m31n k3m95 disagreed with naysayers:

"Ayam semani totally worth it☺️"

Custom Curtains UvenaInteriors was impressed by the cooking vlog:

"Now ke I want it ...where do I buy them ke ♥️"

Promise thought cooking an exotic chicken was a waste:

"😭😭Knowing myself nka llela tao yaka everyday 🧎🏾‍♂️(I would cry for my R1000.)"

Lona Mapheleba joked:

"Imagine I burn the chicken, yho 😩😭"

Other Briefly News stories about recipes

People were stunned by a man who cooked a cow udder stew in a TikTok video and served it as a relish.

Online users were amused by the TikTok video of a recipe a Tsonga woman shared on how to cook grasshoppers.

South Africans shared thoughts on a woman's mopane worm bread recipe that she shared in a viral TikTok video.

Many viewers on TikTok were divided over yet another content creator who tried to reinvent pap.

Source: Briefly News