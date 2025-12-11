A husband went viral after sharing a humorous video about his wife, who called him excited about a luxury bread bin for R4,500, prompting him to question its high price tag

The hilarious clip was shared on TikTok, showcasing the man's comedic confusion over his wife's excitement about an expensive bread bin

Social media users were in stitches, with women defending the purchase as a necessary aesthetic investment and men jokingly admitting they learned to keep quiet about household spending

A husband expressed his shock at a R4500 Carroll Boyes bread bin that his wife wanted. Image: @vuyani_buwe

A shared a viral video that struck a comedic chord with thousands of social media users, detailing a humorous misunderstanding with his wife about the price of a Carrol Boyes bread bin.

The clip was shared by user @vuyani_buwe on TikTok, garnering massive views, likes and comments from viewers who were left in stitches over his humour, and defended their love for the luxury homeware brand.

The video begins with the man revealing his wife had contacted him, excited about a bread bin she found on discount for R4,500, reduced from its original price of R5,000. He humorously stated that his wife called it a "Carol Bouwer" bread bin, mistaking the name of the high-end design brand Carrol Boyes. He then joked that even if the bread bin were a Crocket & Jones brand, the R4,500 price tag would still not be justified.

The case of the costly bread bin

Puzzled, TikTok user @vuyani_buwe admitted he made a mistake by asking his wife if the bread bin makes the dough and bakes it on its own, to warrant such a cost, noting that women knew how to make their minds spin. He stressed his confusion over the amount being spent on an item that would only be used to keep a R20 load of bread. He further pointed out the irony that his wife doesn't even eat bread, and the family member who does is heading off to university next year.

Social media users found the man's question about the bread bin being able to make its own bread hilarious. Image: Ketut Subayinto

SA discusses the Carrol Boyes bread bin price

The highly relatable clip garnered 565K views, 13.9K likes, and over 3,500 comments from users who were in stitches over his humour. Many women jumped to defend the item, arguing that the luxury bread bun was a worthwhile investment. Some women explained that such aesthetic pieces give them the energy to clean their homes, justifying the purchase beyond mere function. The men in the comments section reacted by sharing their own relationship survival tips, with many admitting that they have learned to keep quiet when it comes to household purchases because wives want what they want. Others found an extra layer of amusement, jokingly pointing out that the husband's confusion began the moment he called it a "Carol Bouwer bread bin" instead of the correct Carrol Boyes.

User @Nthabie Sims said:

"The problem started when you called it bread bin yakwa Carol Bouwer, instead of Carrol Boyes 🤣."

Jacqui Nyembe commented:

"It is worth it. I have it. It's for a time, stylish and makes the kitchen look pretty, bhuti 🤣."

User @phonthin joked:

"That bread bin gives me the energy to clean my kitchen😂

User @Shabir_85 🏴‍☠️🇿🇦 shared:

"Nna, I learnt to close my mouth when it comes to household things as long as the wife is happy, I'm happy."

User @Delightful commented:

"Some men buy a car that’s over a million, while a Kwid is reasonably priced. Your wife and I have the same taste 😜."

User @Not said:

"It's our kitchen toys, hubby, live with it 🥰."

Watch the TikTok video below:

