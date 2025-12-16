A South African woman looked back on her early working years and shared a side-by-side comparison that quietly showed how much her life has changed over time

Her post went beyond money and touched on work environment, freedom and how different career choices can reshape everyday life

The story resonated because it reflected a reality many South Africans understand, of working hard without seeing growth

Through one striking comparison, readers were reminded that progress isn’t one-size-fits-all, and that different journeys can still lead to powerful outcomes.

Liz Agemo shared a reflective Facebook post on 5 December 2025 comparing her former airline customer service salary to what she earns today as a perfume seller. In her post, she attached two images, with one showing an old payslip from 2016 with a net salary of R9,106.11, and another showing her current commission earnings exceeding R30,000. She explained that she previously worked at an airport as a Customer Service Agent, earning between R10,000 and R12,000 on a good month, without a personal office, air conditioning, a rotating chair or a dedicated workstation. She detailed how her work environment and income have changed since transitioning to selling perfumes from home using her smartphone.

Beyond the numbers, user Liz’s post highlighted the lifestyle shift that came with her career change. She now works from a home office equipped with a rotating chair, aircon and a MacBook Air, something she did not have during her airport days. She also mentioned that within just five days of the month, her daughter’s account had already reached R30,000 in commission. On top of that, she noted an additional R25,000 monthly lifetime salary tied to her position as the President within the company, The Perfume Co. Africa. She wrote:

“I used to work at the airport as a Customer Service Agent; without a personal office, no rotating chair or aircon or personal 'work station', taking home a monthly salary of R10k–R12k on a good month. Today, I sell perfumes from the comfort of my home on my smartphone, with a personal office in our home, rotating chair, personal Macbook Air and aircon ... and the shocking part is that what I used to earn in a full month back then, I earn more than double that in a day in The Perfume Co. Africa. It's day 5 of the month today, and my daughter's account is already on R30k commission... and this is not even including the R25,000 monthly lifetime salary as a President. Dreams are valid, and life can change when you believe and take action!”

From employment to entrepreneurship

The post gained traction because many people related to the comparison between traditional employment and digital entrepreneurship. Salary transparency content often resonates in South Africa, where many workers feel trapped by limited income growth. Seeing real payslips and commissions side by side made the message feel tangible and sparked wide interest online.

Overall, the post left readers feeling inspired and reflective. Many saw it as a reminder that career paths can change dramatically with belief, consistency and action, especially in a country where side hustles and online businesses are becoming lifelines for families.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Doreen Tino Makota wrote:

“What Beyonce is this?”

Precious Gobodwana wrote:

“May such grace of excellence locate me sana.”

Maria Makhondo wrote:

“Wow, Coach.”

Thulane Mlangeni wrote:

“Those were the days at Comair.”

Nonhle Nyathi wrote:

“R30K in a few days.”

Nwabisa Monye wrote:

“Life of Dreamer is a shocker, I tell you.”

Yvonne Chabalala wrote:

“Flashback 2014 till 2020, I used to stay in Kempton Park surrounded by friends working at the airport, applying without luck and wishing to see myself one day in a Qatar or Swissport uniform.”

Mapitso Sharz Kekana wrote:

“We have to wake up and understand that staying too long at one job can be detrimental as we outgrow the income, now you make that salary in a day, see God.”

Check out the Facebook post below:

