A Johannesburg High Court ruling has highlighted how marriages in community of property carry legal consequences that cannot be brushed aside

The dispute centred on whether a divorce can be granted before settling maintenance and asset division

Beyond the legal technicalities, the case reflected broader tensions many divorcing couples face when new relationships, money, and unresolved estates collide

What seemed like a straightforward request for freedom from a broken marriage instead exposed the hidden weight of shared property, unanswered financial questions, and why South African courts are reluctant to untangle love without first untangling money.

According to IOL, the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed an attempt by a husband to secure an immediate divorce before finalising the division of a large joint estate, ruling that marriages in community of property cannot be dissolved without addressing their financial consequences. The application was brought by a man identified as TSY, who has been locked in divorce proceedings with his wife, LEY, following the breakdown of their marriage. The couple married in 1989 in community of property, separated in 2011, and both accept that the relationship has irretrievably broken down. However, ongoing disputes over maintenance and asset division have stalled progress since 2024.

In South African law, marriages in community of property create a single joint estate, meaning both spouses automatically own an undivided half-share of all assets. Legal experts often warn that this system, while simple at the start of a marriage, can become highly complex during divorce. In this case, LEY countered TSY’s application by seeking monthly maintenance of R150,000, adjusted annually, as well as the appointment of a receiver and liquidator to properly divide the estate. TSY opposed both requests, arguing that no maintenance was owed and insisting that the divorce itself should proceed immediately.

Marriage, money and legal limits

The matter drew attention because of how firmly the court rejected TSY’s reasoning. Judge Stuart David James Wilson found that allowing a divorce first, while postponing financial disputes, would be both impractical and potentially unfair. The judge raised concerns that unresolved issues, including assets held in trusts allegedly linked to TSY, could be obscured if the marriage were dissolved too soon. The court also noted uncertainty around whether a spouse can still claim interim maintenance after a divorce decree, which could prejudice LEY.

In dismissing the application, the court stressed that convenience for one party cannot override fairness and legal principle. While acknowledging TSY’s frustration and his desire to remarry after starting a new family, Judge Wilson made it clear that procedural tools already exist to speed up stalled cases. Ultimately, the court ruled that the marriage and the joint estate are legally fused, and one cannot be ended without properly dealing with the other.

