A South African woman shared a heartfelt video about her first experience in Nigeria

She described sitting at a restaurant with a live band playing Nigerian and gospel music

People had an honest debate about what her observations really meant for both South Africa and Nigeria in the comments section

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A young SA woman in Nigeria. Images: @splufikng

Source: Instagram

Micaela, a South African woman's honest account of her first visit to Nigeria stopped people mid-scroll and got a big conversation going online. The video was shared on the Instagram page @splufikng on 22 March 2026, with the woman sitting in her hotel room and talking about what she had experienced the night before at a restaurant in Nigeria.

She described walking into a space where a live band was playing, and for a moment, she thought it was a recording because it sounded so good. What really got her, though, was the people. Everyone walked in with a boldness she could not quite put into words. Some were in traditional Nigerian attire, others in casual clothes, but all of them carried themselves with a pride and confidence that felt deeply African to her. The band moved through Nigerian songs and even gospel at some point, and the whole room was just in it together. She described sitting there feeling mesmerised, trying to work out where this boldness came from.

She found herself thinking about African identity, colonisation, infrastructure and what it means to build something for yourself versus inheriting it. She was careful not to go too deep into history because she said she did not know it well enough, but the question stayed with her throughout the evening. She made it clear she was still there for another week and could not wait to share more once she got out and explored properly.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

Natizens debate SA woman's Nigeria experience

The comments came from all directions on the Instagram page @splufikng's clip:

@belladamma said:

"When I go to Nigeria I love being immersed in the culture and the people. I'm glad she's enjoying her experience."

@seedhbkk added:

"Nigeria is a beautiful country. Of course we have our challenges but things can get better. We don't showcase our beauty enough."

@thereal_patrickchomba wrote:

"Comparing South Africa and Nigeria is like comparing apples to oranges. They are both beautiful African countries."

@billionaireloom said:

"If you've ever been to or lived in South Africa as a black person, you'll understand what she's saying. Nigeria can be a breath of fresh air if you keep an open mind."

@nayttdogg joked:

"Steady electricity, PlayStation Network, and Nigeria would be awesome."

@sismazona4005 added:

"Nigeria has its problems but the minute we all understand it is home, we will start fighting for a better country."

@leratoletsoso wrote:

"Travel, or the lack of it, will really improve your level of experience. Learn history, it's very important."

@kemjikaokezie said:

"I love her accent ❤️"

@lolli_godsfavourite added:

"I've been there too. It's very rich in culture."

A young SA woman in a living area. Images: @splufikng

Source: Instagram

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Source: Briefly News