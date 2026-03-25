CAF has released a new statement on its official website confirming the winner of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations amid ongoing drama

The African football organisation stripped Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title after the host nation, Morocco, won its appeal

The latest review by CAF confirms a new update about the Teranga Lions, the Atlas Lions and the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released a fresh update after their recent verdict of stripping Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Cup and awarding it to the host nation, Morocco.

The Teranga Lions won the competition after defeating the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the final, courtesy of a lone strike by Pape Gueye in the extra time, despite an initial delay in the match on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Brahim Diaz misses a penalty in front of Senegal's goalkeeper #16 Edouard Mendy during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match between Senegal and Morocco. Image: Paul ELLIS

Source: Getty Images

The African football governing body sanctioned both Senegal and Morocco for the fracas that happened during the normal regulation time of the final, but the host nation went further to appeal the decision, while the eventual champions accepted the verdict.

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CAF stripped Senegal of AFCON 2025 title

Morocco's appeal prompted the CAF Appeals Board to reopen the case and award the host a 3-0 walkover win over the Teranga Lions, which means the 2021 AFCON champions were stripped of their second title.

The decision from CAF came on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, and it sparked mixed reactions from football fans across the world, especially Africans.

Senegal's football federation has confirmed that they have filed an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports, with CAF president Patrice Motsepe reacting to the whole issue and what the organisation would do when CAS address the case.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe with the FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the Africa Cup of Nations Final in Morocco. Image:Torbjorn Tande

Source: Getty Images

CAF updates AFCON 2025 review

Following the declaration of the CAF Appeal Board, the African football governing body reviewed their AFCON 2025 section on their official website and named Morocco winners of the competition, while Senegal was relegated to second position, with the Super Eagles of Nigeria retaining the second-runner-up position after beating Egypt in the third-place.

Despite the section declaring Morocco as the champions, the introductory statement still claims the Teranga Lions won the 2025 edition of AFCON. The segment is expected to be rewritten in due time, or might remain like that if the CAS rules in favour of Senegal.

Senegal players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match against Morocco. Image: FRANCK FIFE

Source: Getty Images

“Crowned champions after a controlled campaign, Senegal imposed their authority. Morocco, solid and consistent finalists, confirmed their competitive maturity,” the part of the statement reads.

The main focus for all African football lovers would be the CAS verdict concerning Senegal's appeal, but as things stand, the Atlas Lions are the current champions of African football.

Broos slams CAF after stripping Senegal

Briefly News also reported that Broos weighed in on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to strip Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title after 58 days.

The African football governing body crowned the Atlas Lions of Morocco as the winners of the competition despite losing in the final against Senegal.

Source: Briefly News