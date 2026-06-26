Six people, including four children, were found dead inside a Mechanicville, New York apartment on Tuesday

Police say evidence, including prescription medications and a handwritten note, strongly points to grandmother Amy Steadman as the person responsible

The children’s father had been granted custody, and the kids were scheduled to travel to Utah just days after the bodies were discovered

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A picture of Amy Steadman and her grandchildren whom she is accused of poisoning. Image: Amy Steadman

Source: Facebook

A 64-year-old grandmother is suspected of poisoning her daughter and four grandchildren inside their Mechanicville, New York apartment. Police found all six family members dead on Tuesday, 24 June, after neighbours called for a welfare check.

According to reports, Mechanicville Police Chief William Rabbitt confirmed that investigators found numerous prescription and over-the-counter medications inside the home. He said the evidence strongly points to intentional poisoning carried out by Amy Steadman.

A handwritten note sealed the investigation’s direction

Steadman, her daughter Sarah Myers, 44, and Myers’ four children were all found dead at the Harris Avenue apartment. The four children were Harper Harmon, 13, Hudson Harmon, 11, and 10-year-old twins Gavin and Gracelynn Harmon.

Rabbitt said a handwritten note found at the scene strongly suggests Steadman was responsible for the deaths. He would not reveal the contents of the note while the investigation continues.

Reports also suggest that investigators confirmed that one of the children suffered fatal injuries consistent with sharp force. Toxicology testing is still underway, and no final determination of responsibility has been made.

Rabbitt said there is no evidence that anyone outside the family was involved. The bodies had been there for an extended period before officers entered the apartment.

The children’s father, Brady Harmon, lives in Salt Lake City, Utah. He had not seen his children in person since November 2019, despite years of legal battles for custody and visitation.

Court records show he had recently been granted two months of custody. The children were scheduled to travel to Utah within days of when the bodies were found.

Harmon told local news station WNYT he was heartbroken and felt he had done everything legally possible. He described the moment as being cut down just before crossing the finish line.

Neighbours who knew the family were left devastated by the news. One woman, who lived two doors down and considered herself close to Steadman, said the grandmother had been one of her closest friends.

Police are continuing to review the family’s history, including a 2022 GoFundMe that Steadman shared on behalf of Myers, who was seeking help to escape a domestic violence situation at the time.

Mechanicville is located approximately 18 miles north of Albany. Authorities are awaiting the results of full toxicology and medical examiner reviews before making any final conclusions.

Watch the report below:

Source: Briefly News