DA leader Belinda Echeozonjoku calls for an investigation into Mayor Morero's alleged political interference over PFA

Concerns raised about improper engagements with SAMWU amidst financial constraints and municipal elections

Echeozonjoku reportedly faces life threats for exposing potential misuse of public funds in Johannesburg

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The DA called on the government to investigate Dada Morero. Image: ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg Caucus Leader, Belinda Echeozonjoku, requested an urgent investigation into Executive Mayor Dada Morero and MMC Sthembiso Zungu for alleged political interference. She wrote to Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Jacob Mamabolo following allegations regarding a multi-billion rand agreement.

According to the letter @pule_jones posted on his X account, Echeozonjoku stated on 1 July 2026 that Morero met with South African Municipal Workers' Union (SAMWU) representatives at Luthuli House. She alleged that the Mayor encouraged union members to demand the withdrawal of disciplinary letters issued to senior executives. The letter noted that Morero allegedly assured SAMWU that the African National Congress would secure payments for the R10 billion Politically Facilitated Agreement (PFA) before the municipal elections. National Treasury previously directed the city to halt this agreement due to extreme financial constraints.

Belinda Echeozonjoku details administrative interference

Echeozonjoku stated that MMC Zungu met with SAMWU representatives while the Johannesburg Council was in session. She requested that Mamabolo determine whether these engagements amount to improper political interference in municipal labour relations or violate the Municipal Finance Management Act. The DA caucus leader emphasised that these actions derail the city's financial turnaround framework approved in June 2026.

Echeozonjoku added that she was advised that her life is at risk for reporting the matter and formally placed this warning on the record. The DA remains resolute in demanding transparent administration and accountability within the Johannesburg municipality to safeguard public funds and protect municipal service delivery.

Read the letter on X here:

National Treasury Threatens Johannesburg Grant Cutoff

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the National Treasury has given Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero a seven-day ultimatum to defend the city's fiscal management or face a complete cutoff of national government funding. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana intends to invoke Section 216(2) of the Constitution over the city's unfunded budget and an unresolved R10.3 billion municipal wage agreement. Treasury previously declared the union agreement unlawful. The financial crisis is further compounded by Johannesburg's failure to pay major utilities, with outstanding debts reaching R1.2 billion to Rand Water and R3.7 billion to Eskom.

Source: Briefly News