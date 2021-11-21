The latest Covid 19 stats are in; in the past 24 hours 887 new cases have been confirmed

JOHANNESBURG - The latest Covid 19 stats are in and 887 new cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Gauteng continues to suffer from the highest infection rate with 587 new cases reported in the province.

South Africans are facing another wave of Covid 19 in December. Photo credit: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The infection rate remains at 2.8% and the total death toll from the virus so far is 89 572 according to SABC News.

The fourth wave of Covid 19 is due to hit South Africa soon and only 35 100 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

The Department of Health has confirmed that 24.6 million people have been received a vaccine and 16.2 million of those people are considered to be fully protected.

Covid 19: Mzansi is glad there's no mandatory vaccination in SA like in Austria

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Austria is the first country in Western Europe that will reimplement a full lockdown to help curb the spread of Covid19. In addition to a full lockdown, the Austria government has made the decision to make Covid 19 vaccinations compulsory.

The country has seen a sharp increase in Covid19 infections as well as hospitalisation in recent days, with hospitals fast filling up.

According to Reuters, although two-thirds of the Austrian population have already received their jab, a lot of people have been quite hesitant to get their Covid19 shot and the hesitancy is reportedly urged by the Freedom Party, a far-right political organisation.

Since Monday, Austria placed unvaccinated people into mandatory full lockdown, however that has not helped curb the increase in infections and prompted a full lockdown nationwide.

Covid19: Get vaccinated to prevent deadly 4th wave, experts are in agreement

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa is predicted to experience the fourth wave of Covid 19 in either December or January. Experts believe that the more people receive the vaccine, the less severe the next wave will be, due to higher immunity levels in South Africa.

"I think we've had a fairly substantial resurgence.... there's a fair degree of immunity that is present within South Africa. The Delta variant is certainly in circulation at the moment, there's no evidence that there's any other competing variant at this particular time," said the NICD's Adrian Puren.

According to eNCA, when predicting the severity of the next Covid-19 wave, analysts look at the number of hospital admissions and the Covid-related death figures.

The fourth wave should be the mildest one South Africa has experienced thus far, due to higher herd immunity and the vaccine roll-out.

