Dante Kade Liang, an 18-year-old young man, stabbed a Grade 11 boy, Hlompo Mbetse, in the car park of Madison Avenue nightclub in Sandton

Liang was granted bail and may not leave Gauteng without permission or have any social media accounts, including WhatsApp

Mbetse was laid to rest and his family noticed all the condolences they received as well as support from his classmates and their families

JOHANNESBURG - On 6 February, an 18-year-old, Dante Kade Liang, stabbed a Grade 11 learner from King Edward VII School (KES), Hlompo Mbetse, outside Madison Avenue nightclub in Sandton.

Mbetse died from the stab wounds that Liang inflicted. Liang is on trial for murder and was granted R3 000 bail by Magistrate Rennie Boshoff at Alexandra Magistrate's Court. His next court date is on 22 April.

According to News24, while the amount Liang has to pay for his bail is relatively low, he has to adhere to certain conditions, including that he may not leave Gauteng without permission from his investigating officer.

Mbetse's funeral and Liang's bail conditions

Another condition of Liang's bail is that Boshoff has ordered him to deactivate his social media accounts immediately. This includes WhatsApp. The purpose of this condition is to prevent Liang from influencing or intimidating witnesses.

Mbetse was buried on Sunday (13 February) in a private funeral. One of his parents noted the tragedy of him being killed at 17 years old, The South African reports.

“We loved Hlompho and he was loved by many. We were shocked by the overwhelming support and love from people who showed us the reflection of the person he was and how much love he had," the parent said.

South Africans react to fatal nightclub stabbing

@Simele asked:

"How did he get bail on such a serious charge?"

@JoshdmJensen exclaimed:

"This is absolute nonsense!"

@LIVSABELL remarked:

"Outraged to say the least."

@GenZInvestor4 said:

"Being an old boy of KES, I am honestly heartbroken about this."

@cwengilemkosana shared:

"No ways."

