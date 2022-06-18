An IEC official has been found guilty of contravening electoral laws after she admitted to voting 24 times in the local elections

Nomusa Gabuza admitted to voting 12 times for the municipal elections and a further 12 for the ward elections

An internal process that was created to identify voter fraud detected her multiple votes, new measures implemented promised to eliminate multiple votes

Normally elections are decided by one vote per person. However, a woman from Umlazi has been sentenced to four years in jail after she was found guilty of voter fraud.

She voted a total of 24 times in the recent local election. Nomusa Gabuza pleaded guilty to charges of breaching the electoral laws. The Durban school teacher cast 12 votes for the municipal elections and a further 12 for the ward elections.

eNCA reported that Gabuza, 37, is an official for the Electoral Commission of South Africa and had access to ballot boxes and papers.

She was caught out when internal processes which exist to prevent voter fraud picked up her multiple votes.

New measures to stop multiple votes

As a result, the commission has strengthened its systems and the Voter Management Device which allegedly makes double voting impossible according to The Citizen.

Home Affairs cracks down on those who create fake SA IDs and passports

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Department of Home Affairs is cracking down on those who manufacture and sell fake South African identity documents and passports.

In a response to a written parliamentary question from IFP's Liezl van der Merwe, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi said fake IDs and passports were noticed both locally and internationally.

The minister said once fake documents are spotted the department's civic services branch refers the matter to the counter-corruption branch. If department officials are involved security services branch investigates and the immigration services' inspectorate division deals with matters relating to foreign nationals, News24 reported. Minister Motsoaledi said other cases are referred to the police and law enforcement.

The arrest of a kingpin who allegedly sold fake IDs and passports sparked the conversation. All but one of the 27 people arrested including home affairs officials who produced fake documents were granted bail in May.

