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UNAIDS Chief Warns of Impact of PEPFAR Withdrawal From South Africa
South Africa

UNAIDS Chief Warns of Impact of PEPFAR Withdrawal From South Africa

by  Tebogo Mokwena
2 min read
  • UN HIV chief warns US funding cuts in South Africa threaten lives and progress against HIV
  • Winnie Byanyima criticizes Trump administration's withdrawal of crucial funding for HIV response efforts
  • South Africa disputes US allegations, emphasizing self-reliance despite significant contributions from PEPFAR

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The UN's HIV chief Winnie Byanyima slammed the Trump administration for withdrawing PEPFAR
Winnie Byanyima took the US government to task for its PEPFAR withdrawal from South Africa. Image: Fabrice Coffrini/ AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

UNITED STATES— UNAIDS head Winnie Byanyima warned that the United States government’s decision to withdraw all HIV and AIDS funding from South Africa will directly cost lives. She addressed international delegates during a global health summit.

According to BBC News, Byanyima expressed deep sadness over the Trump administration’s immediate funding cessation and urged Washington officials to implement a gradual transition instead. Byanyima stated that the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) previously supplied 400 million dollars annually, representing 17 percent of South Africa's total viral response strategy.

She emphasized that terminating this financial assistance directly jeopardizes vulnerable demographics and threatens to dismantle decades of medical progress in a sovereign nation where eight million citizens navigate the illness.

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Winnie Byanyima urges United States to continue funding

The United States State Department validated the phased drawdown of PEPFAR capital, citing Pretoria's refusal to comply with specific policy adjustments requested by Washington. Bilateral relations deteriorated following an executive order from Donald Trump alleging that domestic legislative changes incited violence against specific landowners.

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The South African government rejected these assertions, maintaining that national economic transformation policies remain essential to rectify historical apartheid disparities. Furthermore, Pretoria's health ministry confirmed that the domestic treasury funds the procurement of antiretroviral medication independently, though the sudden absence of American funding heavily compromises local preventative programming.

A general view of plaque inside a medical facility in Pretoria on March 4, 2025 showing that the facility was funded by the United States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)
The UN's Winnie Byanyima warned of the dangers of withdrawing PEPFAR from South Africa. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP
Source: Getty Images

Escalating Tensions: Trump’s Adversarial Stance Toward South Africa

In a related article, Briefly News reported that United States President Donald Trump has instituted aggressive measures against South Africa, severely straining bilateral relations. Following his inauguration, Trump implemented severe aid cuts, including the total withdrawal of PEPFAR funding for domestic HIV/AIDS programs.

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Furthermore, Trump issued an Executive Order granting refugee status to white Afrikaners, citing discredited claims of white genocide, land seizures under the Expropriation Act, and Pretoria’s ICJ case against Israel. The administration also imposed a 25% steel tariff, which economists and industry leaders warn threatens billions in trade, risks major job losses, and jeopardizes South Africa’s crucial AGOA trade benefits.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za

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