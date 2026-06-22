South Africa's government faces the potential end of PEPFAR funding for HIV programs amid US administration changes

Health spokesperson asserts South Africa's readiness for self-reliance in HIV services and funding

Lenacapavir injection rollout aims to prevent HIV among diverse populations ahead of national implementation by 2028

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The government is not fazed by the possible phasing out of PEPFAR. Image: Phill Magakoe/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG— The South African government says it has not received formal notification from the United States that funding for key HIV and AIDS programmes will be phased out. Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale spoke after reports emerged that Washington is preparing to end more than two decades of support through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

According to Eyewitness News, Mohale spoke following reports that President Donald Trump’s administration plans to permanently end PEPFAR funding in South Africa by early 2027. Mohale said that such a development would not come as a surprise given previous signals from the Trump administration. The decision would end a 23-year partnership that channelled over $8 billion (R131 327 600 000,00) into South Africa’s HIV response.

South Africa prepares for health self-reliance

Mohale said that the government has already been working towards greater self-reliance. He said that South Africa has been preparing to assume increased responsibility for these health services. The spokesperson said that the state built the world's largest state-funded antiretroviral programme.

PEPFAR could be cancelled in South Africa. Image: Issouf Sanogo/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mohale added that while PEPFAR made a significant contribution to high-burden districts, the country is ready for ownership. US officials reportedly indicated that South Africa, as a middle-income country, is capable of financing its own programmes. The administration cited South Africa's relationship with Iran, Black Economic Empowerment policies, and concerns over political chants as conditions behind the planned withdrawal.

New HIV prevention injection for South Africa

In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africa launched Lenacapavir, a six-month HIV prevention injection, across six provinces between April and June. The initiative targets all HIV-negative individuals, including men, women, sex workers, and transgender people. The Department of Health plans a full national roll-out by 2028 across 300 healthcare facilities.

Clinical trials in South Africa and Uganda showed 100% efficacy in preventing infections among young women. This rollout comes as a vital intervention, as the country’s HIV response faces significant setbacks due to recent funding cuts from the United States’ PEPFAR programme.

Source: Briefly News