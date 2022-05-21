The country was once again disappointed by the lacklustre performance of the Orlando Pirates who lost to RS Berkane on penalties

Fans were not happy with the team but many were not prepared to take abuse from the team's haters

Social media users took to the internet to share their reactions to the Buccaneers losing once again

The Buccaneers lost 5-4 to RS Berkane when the final was decided through a penalty shootout when the match ended in a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Fans and haters of the Orlando Pirates took to the internet in reaction to the team's shocking loss. Photo credit: @thandi_399, @OptaJabu

Fans were not happy with the cup and haters took the opportunity to throw some shade on the Pirates who had once again disappointed their supporters.

Social media users react to the Pirates embarrassing loss RS Berkane

@Gastro_o:

"Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs almost cheated football in less than 12 months. Cracks would've been paper. Hurtful as it is, football has honour..."

@CozminoNtsomi:

"Lol Orlando Pirates fans ate humble pie for breakfast."

@MansOpinions:

"Mama Joy was not recognized at Orlando Pirates, now the fans are acting up when Mamkhize decided to give her flowers while still alive .. ."

@AdvoBarryRoux:

"Switched off my tv & went to bed the minute i saw Natasha going to take that penalty for Orlando Pirates! Someone who's thinking about buying nappies shouldn't be kicking penalties! #OrlandoPirates."

@tintswalomegacy:

"If Orlando Pirates has a million haters, I am one of them, if Orlando Pirates has only one hater then it’s me. If Orlando Pirates has no haters , then that means I am no longer on earth. if the world is against Orlando Pirates, then I am the world."

