The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month is a special day; the world remembers those who have lost their lives in conflict

The original name for the day was Armistice Day which commemorated the end of the First World War 103 years ago

Over 40 million people are believed to have died in the horrific conflict that spanned four years between 1914 and 1928

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media users took to the internet to celebrate Armistice Day 2021. Countries worldwide observed a minute of silence as clocks struck the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in memory of the end of The Great War.

103 years ago, the world's powerful nations lowered their guns and finally, reason prevailed once more. A historic peace treaty was signed on the 11th of November in France to end the First World War.

The guns fell silent 103 years ago on the 11th of November 1928. Photo credit: Popperfoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The peace treaty was signed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, hence the origin of the global commemoration.

An estimated 40 million people died in the brutal conflict that hurled the world into chaos from 1914 to 1918.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Briefly News took a look at what people around the world had to say about the special day

Soldier and lawyer: Local woman inspires masses with boss career moves

Earlier, Briefly News reported that advocate Lerato Leshiba Nyathi is a Military Law Practitioner in South Africa. The Lieutenant shared a short post about her accomplishments on LinkedIn. Advocate Nyathi explained in her comments section that she became a law graduate after joining the military.

She studied while in the military. Nyathi is a proud mother of two from the Vhembe district. She shared a simple yet impactful post on the online service provider's website:

"I am a soldier. I am a lawyer. I am Adv Nyathi."

Military dad creates sweet memories with cute daughter after 7 months away

In similar news, @Hlaha8610241 is a proud dad and military man. After seven months away, @Hlaha8610241 was finally able to take his daughter to school. The joyful father shared two snaps to his Twitter account.

One image was him and his adorable little one and the other showed his 'photocopy' all dressed up in her uniform ready for her day. The little cutie looked absolutely adorable in her cat mask with princess umbrella and her dad is beyond proud.

Source: Briefly.co.za