A short video showing a man using a kettle to pour hot water into his toilet bowl to avoid snakes has generated reactions

Many people wondered if he would be using the same kettle in the kitchen when preparing food for himself

While some Instagram users said that hot water does not keep snakes away, others provided solutions to the health threat

Following the death of a Nigerian Air Force officer, Lance Corporal Bercy Ogah, after she was bit by a snake in her toilet bowl, there has been widespread panic about keeping one's toilet safe.

In a short clip shared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, a man carried a kettle with hot water and poured it all inside his toilet bowl.

A man decided to pour hot water into his toilet. Photo source: @mazitundeednut

I am ready for any snake

While pouring the water, the man in a monologue rhetorically asked an imaginary snake if it thinks it is wise, saying he is ready to kill them all.

The clip has stirred newer reactions on social media on how to deal with snakes and prevent them from slithering into pipes in the home.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 23,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

yetundebakare said:

"Y’all are just making matters worse it’s enough already, let’s just fix all the holes in our houses and also fumigate properly, cut all bushes close to you house!"

sommy_of_fash said:

"My friend say she never sh*t since 4 days now."

verah_obi said:

"No use that kettle boil water to make eba o."

misanthropic.2x said:

"Werey think say na germs him dey kill."

mz_chinwen4 said:

"Everybody go hold God strongly now."

Don Jazzy paranoid about snakes

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that Don Jazzy is one of the celebrities who reacted to the story of Nigerians who found snakes in their water closet.

In a video on his Instagram page, the music mogul was spotted entering into his restroom while searching for where snakes could come in from.

According to Don Jazzy, the snake stories have got him paranoid. He added that he was told to pour some salt in the water closet before using it.

