Kids have in recent times shown that they are not only fun to have around but are amazing performers.

Four videos have gone viral of children breaking it down to classical tunes and peeps can't get enough of it

The tiny tots can be seen doing various dance moves such as booty-popping, the bust down and the side to side in online video clips

While many have wondered where they learnt their dance and singing skills from, it may just go to show that children learn fast from the things happening around them.

All the kids got massive reactions on social media. Photo source: @mazitundeednut, @symplysimi, @masakakidsafricana

In this report, Briefly News will be looking at children whose videos entertained a lot of people on social media.

1. Bad Boy Timz's Move

Days ago, a little girl vibed hard to Bad Boy Timz's new jam, Move. In a video, she made beautiful leg and hand compositions to the song.

She danced so much that many online users said she could be an old person who reincarnated into a young girl's body.

2. Simi's Woman

Another little girl who loved Simi's song so much could not help singing along when the video started playing on the TV at home.

While drumming, the kid also sang along to the song in a very entertaining and innocent way that got people's reactions.

3. Chris Brown's Go Crazy

In 2020, a young boy filmed by who was believed to be his mother gave cool dance moves to Chris Brown's Go Crazy.

The boy's performance was in participation to the then viral #GoCrazyChallenge. The kid danced beside a moving car as a woman hailed him.

4. Ayar Starr's Bloody Samaritan

Three amazing kids gave a lovely performance to Bloody Samaritan. Their perfectly organised choreography got the singer's attention.

All barefoot, people praised one of the boys who wore red clothes. They said he earned his spot by serving as the icing on the group's skill.

What the entertainment industry could consider

While children like Emmanuella have shown they could compete well in the entertainment sector, industry chiefs may want to look into focusing on grooming more kid talents and perhaps cave out a sub-section that consist of only them.

Girl, 6, wows people with her DJing skills, Video goes viral

In more news about about talented youngsters, Briefly News wrote about a young Nigerian girl, DJ Irish, whose real name is Eze Chikamso, who impressed people with her disk jockeying performances.

Known as one of the youngest DJs in the world, the little girl revealed that she started her music mixing journey in 2019, OCO News reports. After showing an interest in the profession, the man paid for a DJ to tutor her.

Her teacher, Dj Biggy, said that the little girl learns fast. Chikamso added she would one day want to be like known female DJs like Cuppy and Nana. Ade Emmanuels Ibikunle, a LinkedIn user, disclosed that the girl’s father is her manager.

