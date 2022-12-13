After conducting a DNA test, a man was saddened to find out that he is not the biological father of his child

He quietly packaged the result in a paper envelope and handed it to his wife who was shocked that he found out

According to the man, he had been having doubts over the paternity of the child after making some unspecified observations

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A man has found out that his wife was cheating on him with the aid of a DNA test.

In a viral TikTok clip divided into parts, the man got to his wife who was in the kitchen and presented the result to her.

She was shocked after the result was handed to her. Photo Credit: TikTok/@arianaxinxin

Source: UGC

She tried to open the brown paper envelope with excitement wondering if it was a ticket for a vacation of some sort.

He then broke it to her that it was the result of a DNA test he had secretly conducted that showed his daughter was not his biological child.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The man said he had doubts about the kid and this made him do the test. He remarked that he now knows what she hid from him.

Reacting, his wife was just simply scolding him for bringing such news at that point in time.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Dee Lashaun said:

"Trust issues now activated. Really can’t say I blame him if that turned out to be the case."

mimosa_630 said:

"This happenned to my sister 16 yrs ago, they divorced and the guy she got pregnant for never took care of my nephew."

Harvey Donovan said:

"If this is not staged, please tell me how he got a blood sample from her without noticing."

user10396967528428 said:

"An ex tried that on me.. AFTER my vasectomy that I didn’t tell her about."

shygirluvalle said:

"She wanted to get pampered every dad has the right to know."

Lady who claims never to have cheated finds out her child is not her husband's

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a woman had found out her husband is not the father of her child.

In a narration to famous social media influencer, David Bondze-Mbir, the lady who spoke anonymously indicated that she noticed some strange characteristics in one of her children and decided to run tests on her.

According to her, she decided to run a secret DNA test on the young girl, and it turned out that the child is hers, but her husband is not the father.

This, the woman says, is so confusing because she had never had an affair since she met her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng